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Daily Dividend Report: POR,SWK,AWI,WWD,BMI

April 27, 2026 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On April 24, 2026, the board of directors of Portland General Electric declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.55125 per share, representing an increase of 5%, or $0.105 per share, on an annualized basis. The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2026.

Stanley Black & Decker, a global leader in tools and outdoor solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular second quarter cash dividend of $0.83 per common share. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Armstrong World Industries, an Americas leader in the design and manufacture of innovative interior and exterior architectural applications including ceilings, specialty walls and exterior metal solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.339 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 26, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2026.

Woodward today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per share for the quarter, payable on June 4, 2026, for stockholders of record as of May 21, 2026.

The Badger Meter Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share to shareholders of record on May 22, 2026, payable June 5, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: POR,SWK,AWI,WWD,BMIVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: POR,SWK,AWI,WWD,BMI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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