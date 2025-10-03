Daily Dividend Report: PNC,EME,FUL,RPM,AZZ

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.70 per share. The dividend will be payable Nov. 5, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 14, 2025.

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be paid on October 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of October 15, 2025.

H.B. Fuller today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2350 per share of common stock, payable on October 30, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 16, 2025. H.B. Fuller has paid quarterly cash dividends on its common stock for 57 consecutive years.

RPM International today announced at its annual meeting of stockholders that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share, payable on October 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of October 20, 2025. This payment represents a 5.9% increase over the $0.51 quarterly cash dividend paid at this time last year and is the 52nd consecutive year the company has increased its cash dividend. "I'm proud to announce that RPM has increased its dividend for the 52nd consecutive year. This milestone reflects the relentless dedication of our associates, whose efforts to implement MAP 2025 operational improvements and achieve record results in a challenging market environment have been instrumental to our success," said Frank C. Sullivan, RPM Chairman and CEO. RPM's 52nd consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies.

AZZ, the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.20 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 6, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 16, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PNC,EME,FUL,RPM,AZZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.