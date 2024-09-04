The Board of Directors of Prologis declared a regular cash dividend for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 of $0.96 per share of the company's common stock, payable on September 30, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per common share for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2024 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2024. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending September 30, 2024 of $5.14 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 5 percent, over the 12 months ended September 30, 2023.

Sun Communities a real estate investment trust that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.94 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2024. The distribution is payable on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2024.

Stewart Information Services today announced a dividend increase that reflects the company's continuing commitment to return capital to its shareholders. The Stewart Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company's annual cash dividend from $1.90 to $2.00 per share, beginning with the third quarterly payment of 2024 of $0.50 per share, payable September 30, 2024, to common stockholders of record on September 16, 2024.

Horace Mann Educators today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share payable on September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PLD,ARE,SUI,STC,HMN

