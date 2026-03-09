The Board of Directors of Park Aerospace has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share payable May 4, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2026. Park has paid 41 consecutive years of uninterrupted regular, quarterly cash dividends, without ever skipping a dividend payment or reducing the amount of the dividend. The Company has paid $611.0 million in cash dividends, or $29.85 per share, since the beginning of the Company's 2005 fiscal year.

In accordance with the Company's dividend policy, the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of approximately $106 million, or $0.88 per ordinary share. Together with prior dividend distributions made in respect to the year of 2025, dividend distributions for the year will total $240 million, or $1.99 per ordinary share, reflecting approximately 50% of 2025 net income. The dividend will be paid on March 26, 2026, to holders of record of ordinary ZIM shares as of March 20, 2026.

On March 6, 2026, the Board of Directors of Progressive declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable April 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2026.

Hooker Furnishings announced that on March 5, 2026, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per share, payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 16, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PKE,ZIM,PGR,HOFT

