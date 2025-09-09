The Board of Directors of Park Aerospace has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share payable November 5, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2025. Park has paid 40 consecutive years of uninterrupted regular, quarterly cash dividends, without ever skipping a dividend payment or reducing the amount of the dividend.

Korn Ferry, a global consulting firm, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.48 per share that will be payable on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 26, 2025. "We are pleased to initiate another quarterly cash dividend as part of our balanced capital allocation strategy," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry. "This move reflects our confidence in the strength, diversification and durability of our business, and a disciplined operational approach."

PACCAR's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-three cents per share, payable on December 3, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2025.

AptarGroup, a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share, an almost 7% increase from the previous dividend amount, bringing the new annualized dividend to $1.92 per share. The payment date is November 13, 2025, to stockholders of record as of October 23, 2025.

The Buckle announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on September 8, 2025, the Board authorized a $0.35 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2025, with a payment date of October 29, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PKE,KFY,PCAR,ATR,BKE

