PulteGroup announced today that its Board of Directors has voted to increase the Company's quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $0.22 per common share. The increase will be effective with the Company's next scheduled dividend, which is payable January 3, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2024. "Today's action marks the sixth increase in PulteGroup's dividend since 2019, as we have doubled the per share payout during this period to the $0.22 per share announced today," said PulteGroup President and CEO, Ryan Marshall.

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share to be paid on January 22, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2025. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Allstate announced today its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.92 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock be payable in cash on Jan. 2, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 29, 2024.

The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on January 3, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2024. This represents the 90th consecutive year Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend to shareholders and the 52nd consecutive year it has increased its dividend.

Mosaic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 19, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PHM,CSCO,ALL,KMB,MOS

