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Daily Dividend Report: PH,AMP,SIRI,DAL,BAC,SCHW

April 24, 2026 — 12:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2026. The dividend is payable June 5, 2026. The dividend represents an 11% increase over the previous quarterly cash dividend of $1.80 per common share and will be the 304th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

The Board of Directors of Ameriprise Financial today announced a 6 percent, or $0.10 per share, increase in the company's regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.70 per share payable on May 22, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 4, 2026.

SiriusXM today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock. This regular quarterly dividend is payable in cash on May 27, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2026.

Delta Air Lines' Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2026, and will be paid on June 4, 2026.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.28 per share, payable on June 26, 2026 to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Charles Schwab at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per common share. The dividend is payable May 22, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: PH,AMP,SIRI,DAL,BAC,SCHWVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PH,AMP,SIRI,DAL,BAC,SCHW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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