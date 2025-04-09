Tanger (SKT) approved a 6.4% increase in the dividend on its common shares from $1.10 to $1.17 per share on an annualized basis. Simultaneously, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2925 per share, payable on May 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record on April 30, 2025.
The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.54 per share payable July 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PG, SKT, ADP
