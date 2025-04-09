Daily Dividend Report: PG, SKT, ADP

Markets
The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) declared an increased quarterly dividend of $1.0568 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after May 15, 2025 to Common Stock shareowners of record at the close of business on April 21, 2025, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareowners of record at the start of business on April 21, 2025. This represents a five percent increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend.

Tanger (SKT) approved a 6.4% increase in the dividend on its common shares from $1.10 to $1.17 per share on an annualized basis. Simultaneously, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2925 per share, payable on May 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record on April 30, 2025.

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.54 per share payable July 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.

