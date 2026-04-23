Daily Dividend Report: PFE,PB,CI,IBM,KMI

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.43 second-quarter 2026 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 12, 2026, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 8, 2026. The second-quarter 2026 cash dividend will be the 350th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

Prosperity Bancshares today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.60 per share for the second quarter of 2026, payable July 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2026.

The Board of Directors of The Cigna Group today declared a cash dividend of $1.56 per share of its common stock, payable on June 18, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2026.

The IBM board of directors declared an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.69 per common share, payable June 10, 2026 to stockholders of record as of May 8, 2026. This is the 31st year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

Kinder Morgan's board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.2975 per share for the first quarter,$1.19 annualized, payable on May 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2026. This dividend is a 2% increase over the first quarter of 2025.

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