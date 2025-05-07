Daily Dividend Report: PEP,WYNN,MRTN,HRB,SPGI

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.4225 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 5 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.69 per share from $5.42 per share, which is expected to begin with the June 2025 payment. This dividend is payable on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2025. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2025 marked the company's 53rd consecutive annual dividend increase.

Wynn Resorts today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on May 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of May 16, 2025.

Marten Transport announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 27, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025. This is Marten's 60th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. With the payment of this dividend, Marten will have paid a total of $261.4 million in cash dividends, including special dividends totaling $134.9 million in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2012, since the dividend program was implemented in 2010.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 cents per share, payable July 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 4, 2025. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively for over sixty years since the Company became public in 1962. Since 2016, the Company has grown the dividend 88%1 and has returned more than $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The Board of Directors of S&P Global has approved a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend of $0.96 is payable on June 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 28, 2025. The annualized dividend rate is $3.84 per share. The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 30 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 years.

