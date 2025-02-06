The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.355 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 7 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's prior year, previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.42 per share from $5.06 per share, which began with the June 2024 payment. This dividend is payable on March 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2025.

Universal, a global business-to-business agriproducts company, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of eighty-one cents per share on the common shares of the Company, payable May 5, 2025, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2025.

Yum! Brands Board of Directors approved a 6% increase in the company's quarterly dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.67 to $0.71 per share of common stock and be distributed March 7, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2025.

Wolverine World Wide today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on April 1, 2025. The dividend is equal to the last quarterly dividend and reflects an indicated annual dividend of $0.40 per share.

CSGS today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 7% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend payment. The new quarterly payment amount has been increased to $0.32 per share of common stock to be paid on April 2, 2025, for shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 19, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PEP,UVV,YUM,WWW,CSGS

