Daily Dividend Report: PEP,ADM,UPS,AA,SYK,SLF

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 4 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.92 per share from $5.69 per share, which is expected to begin with the June 2026 payment. This dividend is payable on June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2026. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2026 marked the company's 54th consecutive annual dividend increase.

ADM's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 52.0 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2026. This is ADM's 378th consecutive quarterly payment, representing 53 years of consecutive years of dividend growth, and a record of more than 94 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends.

UPS today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable June 4, 2026, to shareowners of record on May 18, 2026. Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS's core principles and a hallmark of the company's financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

Alcoa today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock, to be paid on June 5, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 19, 2026.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share payable July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2026, representing an increase of 4.8% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

The Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial today announced that a dividend of $0.96 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2026. This represents a 4 cent increase to the amount paid in the previous quarter.

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