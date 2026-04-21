Daily Dividend Report: PEBO,SMG,SO,NRG,CMS

The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share, an increase of $0.01, or 2%, on April 20, 2026, payable on May 18, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 4, 2026. This dividend represents a payout of approximately $15.0 million, or 51.7% of Peoples' reported first quarter 2026 earnings. Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $34.36 on April 17, 2026, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 4.89%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro, the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.66 per share. The dividend is payable on Friday, June 5, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Friday, May 22, 2026.

Southern today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 76 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable June 8, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 18, 2026. In doing so, the company is increasing its dividend by 8 cents per share on an annualized basis to a rate of $3.04 per share. Every quarter for 79 consecutive years, Southern Company has paid a dividend to its shareholders that is equal to or greater than the previous quarter.

NRG Energy today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.475 per share, or $1.90 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 1, 2026.

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend for the common stock is 57 cents per share. It is payable May 29, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 8, 2026.

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