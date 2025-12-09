PACCAR's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-three cents per share, payable on March 4, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2026.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2026 of $1.73 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2026.

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.04 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2025. The distribution is payable on February 2, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2025.

Vornado Realty Trust announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $.74 per common share. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 18, 2025.

Korn Ferry, a global consulting firm, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.48 per share that will be payable on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 19, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PCAR,LLY,SUI,VNO,KFY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.