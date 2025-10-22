Daily Dividend Report: PB,GTY,WCN,SHW,ACNB

Markets
Prosperity Bancshares today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.60 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, payable January 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025. The fourth quarter dividend represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or 3.45%, from the prior quarter.

Getty Realty, a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.485 per common share, an increase of 3.2% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on January 8, 2026 to holders of record on December 26, 2025. This represents the 12th consecutive year that Getty has increased its cash dividend to common shareholders.

Waste Connections today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common shares and approved an 11.1% increase in the dividend. The regular quarterly cash dividend, which increases to $0.35 U.S. per common share of the Company from $0.315 U.S. per common share of the Company, will be paid on November 20, 2025 to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 5, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per common share payable on December 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025.

ACNB, financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, announced today that the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of ACNB Corporation common stock payable on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2025. This per share amount reflects a 11.8% increase, or $0.04, over the prior quarter's cash dividend of $0.34 per share of common stock, and an 18.8% increase, or $0.06, over the $0.32 cash dividend on the fourth quarter of 2024.

