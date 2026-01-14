Daily Dividend Report: O,UNF,KALU,ADC,LH

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared its 667th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2700 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.240 per share, is payable on February 13, 2026 to stockholders of record as of January 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors of UniFirst today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.365 per share on the Company's Common Stock and $0.292 per share on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on March 27, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 6, 2026.

Kaiser Aluminum today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 13, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 23, 2026.

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.262 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.144 per common share, representing a 3.6% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $3.036 per common share from the first quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable February 13, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2026.

Labcorp Holdings, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 12, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2026.

