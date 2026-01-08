Daily Dividend Report: OTTR,JEF,EPD,AZZ,SNX

Otter Tail announced today that its Board of Directors increased the company's quarterly common stock dividend to $0.5775 per share. The increase brings the annual indicated dividend rate to $2.31 per share, a $0.21, or 10 percent, increase over the 2025 rate. "Otter Tail Corporation continues to be in a position of financial strength, and for a second year in a row, we have announced a double-digit increase to our dividend," said President and CEO Chuck MacFarlane. "This level of increase reflects our commitment to delivering shareholder value and returning money to shareholders." 2026 will mark the 88th consecutive year dividends will be paid on common stock. The first quarter dividend is payable on March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026.

The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.40 per Jefferies common share, payable on February 27, 2026 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on February 17, 2026.

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the fourth quarter of 2025 of $0.55 per unit, or $2.20 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Friday, February 13, 2026, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, January 30, 2026. This distribution represents a 2.8 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the fourth quarter of 2024.

AZZ, the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a third quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.20 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2026.

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 16, 2026.

