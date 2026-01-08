Markets
OTTR

Daily Dividend Report: OTTR,JEF,EPD,AZZ,SNX

January 08, 2026 — 01:11 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Otter Tail announced today that its Board of Directors increased the company's quarterly common stock dividend to $0.5775 per share. The increase brings the annual indicated dividend rate to $2.31 per share, a $0.21, or 10 percent, increase over the 2025 rate. "Otter Tail Corporation continues to be in a position of financial strength, and for a second year in a row, we have announced a double-digit increase to our dividend," said President and CEO Chuck MacFarlane. "This level of increase reflects our commitment to delivering shareholder value and returning money to shareholders." 2026 will mark the 88th consecutive year dividends will be paid on common stock. The first quarter dividend is payable on March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026.

The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.40 per Jefferies common share, payable on February 27, 2026 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on February 17, 2026.

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the fourth quarter of 2025 of $0.55 per unit, or $2.20 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Friday, February 13, 2026, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, January 30, 2026. This distribution represents a 2.8 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the fourth quarter of 2024.

AZZ, the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a third quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.20 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2026.

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 16, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: OTTR,JEF,EPD,AZZ,SNXVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: OTTR,JEF,EPD,AZZ,SNX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OTTR
JEF
EPD
AZZ
SNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.