The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.40 per Jefferies common share, payable on February 27, 2026 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on February 17, 2026.
Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the fourth quarter of 2025 of $0.55 per unit, or $2.20 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Friday, February 13, 2026, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, January 30, 2026. This distribution represents a 2.8 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the fourth quarter of 2024.
AZZ, the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a third quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.20 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2026.
TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 16, 2026.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: OTTR,JEF,EPD,AZZ,SNX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.