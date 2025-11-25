Daily Dividend Report: ORI,HRL,BBY,OBT,ADI

Old Republic International today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 29 cents per share. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 5, 2025. That brings the full year's cash dividend to $1.16 per share compared to $1.06 per share paid in 2024, a 9.4% increase. 2025 marks the 44th consecutive year that Old Republic has increased its regular cash dividend and the 84th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

The Board of Directors of Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced a 1 percent increase to the quarterly dividend, raising the implied annualized rate to $1.17 per share, marking the 60th consecutive annual dividend increase. Hormel Foods, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. The Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of 29.25 cents a share to be paid on February 17, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2026. The February 17, 2026 payment will be the 390th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

Today, Best Buy announced its board of directors has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on January 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2025.

Orange County Bancorp, parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Orange Investment Advisors today announced a $0.05 increase and a declaration of a $0.18 cash dividend per share of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 4, 2025.

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 22, 2025 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2025.

