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Daily Dividend Report: O,PG,UNF,EQT,ROK

April 15, 2026 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared its 670th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2705 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.246 per share, is payable on May 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of April 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Procter & Gamble declared an increased quarterly dividend of $1.0885 per share on the Common Stock, payable on or after May 15, 2026 to Common Stock shareowners of record at the close of business on April 24, 2026. This represents a three percent increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend. P&G has been paying a dividend for 136 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 70 consecutive years. This reinforces our commitment to return cash to shareowners, many of whom rely on the steady, reliable income earned with their investment in P&G.

The Board of Directors of UniFirst today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.365 per share on the Company's Common Stock and $0.292 per share on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on June 26, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 5, 2026.

EQT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.165 per share, payable on June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 6, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable June 10, 2026, to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 18, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: O,PG,UNF,EQT,ROKVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: O,PG,UNF,EQT,ROK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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