Omnicom today announced that its Board of Directors increased the corporation's quarterly dividend to $0.80 per outstanding share of common stock, or $3.20 per outstanding share of common stock on an annual basis. This reflects a $0.10 and $0.40 per share increase, respectively, versus the corporation's prior quarterly and annual dividends. The increased quarterly dividend was declared by the Board of Directors and is payable on January 9, 2026 to shareholders of record of Omnicom common stock at the close of business on December 19, 2025.

RANGE RESOURCES today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter. A dividend of $0.09 per common share is payable on December 26, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2025.

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies, medical devices, and consumer electronics, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be payable January 21, 2026, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on January 7, 2026.

ARMOUR Residential REIT today announced the December 2025 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock. A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share will be payable December 29, 2025, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on December 15, 2025.

The Nordic American Tankers dividend for the third quarter is 13 cents per share. This is their 113th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable December 22, 2025, to shareholders on record as of December 8, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: OMC,RRC,GNTX,ARR,NAT

