Daily Dividend Report: OLP,TJX,AMGN,O,CAT

One Liberty Properties today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on January 6, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2025. The Company estimates that for federal income tax purposes, more than 90% of this dividend will be included in 2026 taxable income and that approximately 50% of the dividends attributable to 2025 will be treated as capital gains. One Liberty has increased or maintained its dividend for 33 consecutive years and this dividend represents One Liberty's 132nd consecutive quarterly dividend.

The TJX Companies today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.425 per share payable March 5, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 12, 2026.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.52 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid on March 6, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2026.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced it has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2700 per share from $0.2695 per share. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.240 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.234 per share.

"Realty Income's consistent performance and diversified portfolio enable us to continue delivering monthly dividends that grow over time," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm proud to announce that today's declaration marks our 133rd dividend increase since listing on the NYSE in 1994."

The Board of Directors of Caterpillar voted to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and fifty-one cents per share of common stock payable Feb. 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 20, 2026. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 32 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

