Daily Dividend Report: OLP,JCI,USB,O,ADC

One Liberty Properties today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on October 6, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2025, and represents One Liberty's 131st consecutive quarterly dividend. One Liberty has increased or maintained its dividend for over 31 consecutive years.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International, the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock, payable on Oct. 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 22, 2025. This represents a $0.03 cent increase over the previous quarterly dividend. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable October 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025. This is a 4 percent increase over the previous quarter. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $2.08 per common share.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced it has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2695 per share from $0.2690 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of October 1, 2025. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.234 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.228 per share. "Realty Income has declared 132 dividend increases since our NYSE listing in 1994," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The stability of our platform has allowed us to provide stockholders with reliable income that has increased over time."

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.256 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.072 per common share, representing a 2.4% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $3.00 per common share from the third quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable October 14, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: OLP,JCI,USB,O,ADC

