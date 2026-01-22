Markets
Daily Dividend Report: OKE,TGT,PB,LEN,BRO

January 22, 2026 — 12:09 pm EST

The board of directors of ONEOK today increased its quarterly dividend to $1.07 per share, an increase of 4%. This increase results in an annualized dividend of $4.28 per share. The dividend is payable Feb. 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 2, 2026.

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.14 per common share. The dividend is payable March 1, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 11, 2026. The first quarter dividend will be the company's 234th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

Prosperity Bancshares today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.60 per share for the first quarter of 2026, payable April 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2026.

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on February 19, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2026.

Brown & Brown announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share. The dividend is payable on February 11, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 4, 2026.

