The board of directors of ONE Gas today declared a quarterly dividend of 66 cents per share of common stock, payable Aug. 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 14, 2024. ONE Gas announced previously that it expects the quarterly dividend to be 66 cents per share in 2024, or $2.64 per share on an annualized basis, with an average annual dividend growth of 1% to 2% through 2028, and a target dividend payout ratio of approximately 55% to 65% of net income, subject to its board of directors' approval.

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.045 per share, an increase of $0.02. This dividend is payable on Sept. 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 16, 2024. Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 98 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.60 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the third quarter of 2024. Public Service Enterprise Group is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas and PSEG Long Island. All dividends for the third quarter are payable on or before September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 9, 2024.

The board of directors of Ally Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on August 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 1, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Brunswick today approved a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.42 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: OGS,DUK,PEG,ALLY,BC

