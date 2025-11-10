Markets


Daily Dividend Report: O,BMI,MLI,WHF,SVM

November 10, 2025 — 12:02 pm EST

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared its 665th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2695 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.234 per share, is payable on December 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of November 28, 2025.

Badger Meter, a global leader in smart water management solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on December 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 21, 2025.

Mueller Industries announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be payable December 19, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 5, 2025.

WhiteHorse Finance, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. In addition, the Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.25 per share with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The distribution will be payable on January 5, 2026 to stockholders of record as of December 22, 2025.

Silvercorp Metals is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 28, 2025, with a payment date of the dividend scheduled on or before December 12, 2025.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
