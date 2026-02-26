Markets
NVDA

Daily Dividend Report: NVDA,TD,RY,MSI,CCI

February 26, 2026 — 12:01 pm EST

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on April 1, 2026, to all shareholders of record on March 11, 2026.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank today announced that a dividend in an amount of one dollar and eight cents per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2026, payable on and after April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2026.

The Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.64 per share, payable on or after May 22, 2026, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on April 23, 2026.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-one cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2026.

Crown Castle announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.0625 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on March 31, 2026, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2026.

