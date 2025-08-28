NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on October 2, 2025, to all shareholders of record on September 11, 2025.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share payable November 10, 2025, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2025.

The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.45 per share is payable September 30, 2025 to stockholders of record on September 15, 2025.

Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.32 per share payable on October 10, 2025 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on September 30, 2025. The quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 3.2% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

Nordson today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a five percent increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.82 per common share from $0.78. The dividend is payable on September 25, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 11, 2025. This increase represents Nordson's 62nd consecutive year of annual dividend increases, ranking it among an elite group of publicly traded companies with the longest-running record of consecutive dividend increases.

The Guess Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 26, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 10, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NVDA,DE,PCH,BEN,NDSN,GES

