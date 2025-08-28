Markets
NVDA

Daily Dividend Report: NVDA,DE,PCH,BEN,NDSN,GES

August 28, 2025 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on October 2, 2025, to all shareholders of record on September 11, 2025.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share payable November 10, 2025, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2025.

The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.45 per share is payable September 30, 2025 to stockholders of record on September 15, 2025.

Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.32 per share payable on October 10, 2025 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on September 30, 2025. The quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 3.2% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

Nordson today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a five percent increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.82 per common share from $0.78. The dividend is payable on September 25, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 11, 2025. This increase represents Nordson's 62nd consecutive year of annual dividend increases, ranking it among an elite group of publicly traded companies with the longest-running record of consecutive dividend increases.

The Guess Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 26, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 10, 2025.

Daily Dividend Report: NVDA,DE,PCH,BEN,NDSN,GESVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NVDA,DE,PCH,BEN,NDSN,GES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
DE
PCH
BEN
NDSN
GES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.