Daily Dividend Report: NVDA,A,WSBC,AVB,HAL,PEP

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on December 26, 2025, to all shareholders of record on December 4, 2025.

Agilent Technologies today announced a quarterly dividend of 25.5 cents per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be paid on Jan. 28, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 6, 2026.

WesBanco, a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 2.7% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.38 per common share from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.37 per common share. The higher dividend rate will be payable on January 2, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 5, 2025. This is the nineteenth increase in the quarterly dividend since 2010 and represents a cumulative increase of 171% over that period.

AvalonBay Communities announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Common Stock dividend is $1.75 per share and is payable January 15, 2026, to all Common Stockholders of Record as of December 31, 2025.

Halliburton announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2025 fourth quarter dividend of seventeen cents a share on the Company's common stock payable on December 24, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2025.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.4225 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 5 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.69 per share from $5.42 per share, which began with the June 2025 payment. This dividend is payable on January 6, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2025. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2025 marked the company's 53rd consecutive annual dividend increase.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NVDA,A,WSBC,AVB,HAL,PEP

