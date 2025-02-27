News & Insights

Daily Dividend Report: NVDA,ALL,RY,TD,VTRS

February 27, 2025 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on April 2, 2025, to all shareholders of record on March 12, 2025.

Allstate announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.00 on Feb. 26, 2025, which is an increase of $0.08, or 8.7%, per share compared to last quarter. Allstate also declared the payment of quarterly preferred dividends. The common stock will be payable in cash on April 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2025.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.48 per share, payable on or after May 23, 2025, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2025.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank today announced that a dividend in an amount of one dollar and five cents per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2025, payable on and after April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2025.

Viatris today announced that on February 24, 2025, its Board of Directors approved a 2025 dividend policy of 48 cents per share and declared a quarterly dividend of 12 cents for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 18, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2025. This marks the fifth consecutive year the Company has paid a dividend.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

NVDA
ALL
RY
TD
VTRS

