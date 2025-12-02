Daily Dividend Report: NUE,STC,WCC,SIG,VG

The Board of Directors of Nucor today announced the increase of its regular quarterly cash dividend on Nucor's common stock to $0.56 per share. This cash dividend is payable on February 11, 2026 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2025 and is Nucor's 211th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Nucor has increased its regular, or base, dividend for 53 consecutive years - every year since it first began paying dividends in 1973.

Stewart Information Services today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.525 per share for the fourth quarter 2025, payable December 30, 2025, to common stockholders of record on December 15, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Wesco International today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.45375 per share. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2025 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on December 12, 2025.

Signet's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.32 per share for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2026, payable February 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 23, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of January 23, 2026.

Venture Global has announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.017 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2025.

