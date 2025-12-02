Markets
NUE

Daily Dividend Report: NUE,STC,WCC,SIG,VG

December 02, 2025 — 12:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Board of Directors of Nucor today announced the increase of its regular quarterly cash dividend on Nucor's common stock to $0.56 per share. This cash dividend is payable on February 11, 2026 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2025 and is Nucor's 211th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Nucor has increased its regular, or base, dividend for 53 consecutive years - every year since it first began paying dividends in 1973.

Stewart Information Services today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.525 per share for the fourth quarter 2025, payable December 30, 2025, to common stockholders of record on December 15, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Wesco International today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.45375 per share. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2025 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on December 12, 2025.

Signet's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.32 per share for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2026, payable February 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 23, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of January 23, 2026.

Venture Global has announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.017 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2025.

Daily Dividend Report: NUE,STC,WCC,SIG,VGVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NUE,STC,WCC,SIG,VG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NUE
STC
WCC
SIG
VG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.