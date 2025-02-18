GE Aerospace (GE) declared a $0.36 per share dividend. The dividend is payable April 25, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2025. The ex-dividend date is March 10, 2025.
WM (WM) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.825 per share payable Mar. 28, 2025, to stockholders of record on Mar. 14, 2025.
Genuine Parts Company approved a 3% increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend for 2025. This increased the cash dividend payable to an annual rate of $4.12 per share from $4.00 per share in 2024. The quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share is payable April 2, 2025 to shareholders of record March 7, 2025.
The Badger Meter (BMI) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025, payable March 14, 2025.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NUE, GE, WM, GPC, BMI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.