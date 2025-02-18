Daily Dividend Report: NUE, GE, WM, GPC, BMI

Nucor (NUE) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share. This cash dividend is payable on May 12, 2025 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2025 and is Nucor's 208th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

GE Aerospace (GE) declared a $0.36 per share dividend. The dividend is payable April 25, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2025. The ex-dividend date is March 10, 2025.

WM (WM) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.825 per share payable Mar. 28, 2025, to stockholders of record on Mar. 14, 2025.

Genuine Parts Company approved a 3% increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend for 2025. This increased the cash dividend payable to an annual rate of $4.12 per share from $4.00 per share in 2024. The quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share is payable April 2, 2025 to shareholders of record March 7, 2025.

The Badger Meter (BMI) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025, payable March 14, 2025.

