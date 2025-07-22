Norfolk Southern announced today a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Aug. 20, 2025, to shareholders of record on Aug. 1, 2025. The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 172 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.63 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the third quarter of 2025. Public Service Enterprise Group is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company and PSEG Long Island. All dividends for the third quarter are payable on or before September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 9, 2025.

Mercantile Bank announced today that on July 17, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share, payable on September 17, 2025, to holders of record as of September 5, 2025. The $0.38 cash dividend represents increases of nearly 3 percent and 6 percent from the cash dividends paid during the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively.

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend for the common stock is 54.25 cents per share. It is payable Aug. 29, 2025, to shareholders of record on Aug. 8, 2025.

NRG Energy today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.44 per share, or $1.76 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 1, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NSC,PEG,MBWM,CMS,NRG

