The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management increased the first quarter 2025 common stock cash dividend to $0.70 per common share. This dividend is payable April 30, 2025, to common shareholders of record on March 31, 2025. The ex-dividend date is March 31, 2025.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced it has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2685 per share from $0.2680 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of April 1, 2025. This is the 130th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.222 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.216 per share.

The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.815 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on May 15, 2025 to stockholders of record on April 3, 2025.

CION announced that, on March 10, 2025, its co-chief executive officers declared a first quarter 2025 base distribution of $0.36 per share payable on April 11, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 28, 2025.

The Board of Directors of National Fuel Gas today approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of 51.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable April 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025. The Company has approximately 90.4 million shares of common stock outstanding.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NLY,O,MMC,CION,NFG

