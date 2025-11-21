NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on January 2, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2025. This represents an increase of 3 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.40 per share. Today's announcement marks the 24th consecutive year that NIKE has increased its quarterly dividend.

The Board of Directors of UGI has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share of UGI's common stock. The dividend is payable January 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025.

Wabash today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of the company's common stock, payable on January 29, 2026, to stockholders of record on January 8, 2026.

The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.30 per share. The dividend is payable on December 18, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2025. This is the 155th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on January 5, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2025. Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend for 91 consecutive years and has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years. The company also announced that it will hold its next annual shareholder meeting on May 14, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NKE,UGI,WNC,HD,KMB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.