Daily Dividend Report: NKE,MAC,TXO,WLKP,PNR,HRB,PII

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on July 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Macerich declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 29, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2026.

TXO Partners announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a distribution of $0.36 per common unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The quarterly distribution will be paid on May 22, 2026, to eligible unitholders of record as of the close of trading on May 15, 2026. "The first quarter demonstrates the strength of our operations and the conviction we have about our leadership position in the Williston Basin," stated Gary D. Simpson, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "The development activities from 2025 continue to perform well above our expectations. We look forward to executing our 2026 plan of approximately $70 million in capital investment with more than 80 percent directed towards Williston development. With that in mind, we are pleased to announce a first quarter distribution of $0.36."

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners, the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners , has declared a distribution of $0.4714 per unit. This is the 47th quarterly distribution announced by the Partnership since its initial public offering. The distribution will be payable on June 1, 2026, to unit holders of record on May 14, 2026.

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on August 7, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 24, 2026. This is the 50th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

H&R Block today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 cents per share, payable July 7, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 3, 2026. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively for over sixty years since the Company became public in 1962. Since 2016, the Company has grown the dividend 110%1 and has returned more than $5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Polaris announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share payable on June 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2026.

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