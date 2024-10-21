The board of directors of NextEra Energy declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.515 per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on Nov. 22, 2024.

Norfolk Southern announced today a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Nov. 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on Nov. 1, 2024. The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 169 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

Dynex Capital announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on its Common Stock for November 2024. The Common dividend is payable on December 2, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 22, 2024.

On October 18, 2024, the board of directors of Portland General Electric declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.50 per share. The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 24, 2024.

SL Green Realty, Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, which is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $3.00 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on November 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NEE,NSC,DX,POR,SLG

