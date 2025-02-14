The board of directors of NextEra Energy declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.5665 per share, an approximate 10% increase versus the prior-year comparable quarterly dividend. This increase is consistent with the plan announced in 2024 of targeting roughly 10% annual growth in dividends per share through at least 2026, off a 2024 base. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record on Feb. 28, 2025.

The Meta Platforms board of directors today declared the company's first quarter cash dividend, which represents a 5% increase compared to the prior dividend. The increase results in a dividend of $0.525 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, which is payable on March 26, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2025.

Honeywell International today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.13 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2025, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2025.

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on April 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2025.

Marriott International today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 63 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NEE,META,HON,NKE,MAR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.