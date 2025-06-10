Daily Dividend Report: NATH,TJX,NUE,FDX,TGLS

Nathan's Famous today declared its first quarterly cash dividend for fiscal 2026 of $0.50 per share, which is payable on July 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2025.

TJX today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.425 per share payable September 4, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Nucor declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on August 11, 2025 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2025 and is Nucor's 209th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today approved an increase in the annual dividend rate on FedEx common stock of 5%, or $0.28 per share, to $5.80 per share for fiscal 2026 in line with the company's continued focus on delivering stockholder value. The Board today also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45 per share on FedEx Corp. common stock. The dividend is payable July 8, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2025.

Tecnoglass, a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass for the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.60 per share on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2025. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025 will be paid a dividend of $0.15 on July 31, 2025.

