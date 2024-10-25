The Board of Directors of Murphy USA today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy USA of $0.48 per share, or $1.92 per share on an annualized basis, reflecting a 6.7% increase from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 4, 2024.

Kellanova today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of Kellanova, payable on December 13, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024. The ex-dividend date is December 2, 2024. This is the 400th dividend that Kellanova, previously Kellogg, has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

HCA Healthcare today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 27, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024.

Humana announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.885 per share payable on January 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, declared today a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock payable on December 5, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 14, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MUSA,K,HCA,HUM,IR

