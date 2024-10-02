Daily Dividend Report: MUR,EPD,OZK,GLW,UMH

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.30 per share, or $1.20 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 18, 2024.

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the third quarter of 2024 of $0.525 per unit, or $2.10 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Thursday, November 14, 2024, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Thursday, October 31, 2024. This distribution represents a 5.0 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the third quarter of 2023.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.41 per share, up $0.01, or 2.5% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on October 18, 2024 to shareholders of record as of October 11, 2024. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last fifty-seven quarters.

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024.

On October 1, 2024, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.215 per share payable December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024. The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.86 per share.

