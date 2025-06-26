Daily Dividend Report: MU,BKU,T,FRD,PFE,CVBF

On June 25, 2025, Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on July 22, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 7, 2025.

BankUnited today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 11, 2025.

The board of directors of AT&T today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares. Dividends on the common stock are payable on August 1, 2025, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on July 10, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Friedman Industries, a Texas-based company engaged in steel processing, pipe manufacturing, and steel and pipe distribution, declared on June 25, 2025, a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The Company will pay the cash dividend on August 8, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2025. This dividend marks the Company's 214th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since becoming publicly traded in 1972.

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.43 third-quarter 2025 dividend on the company's common stock, payable September 2, 2025, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on July 25, 2025. The third-quarter 2025 cash dividend will be the 347th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

CVB Financial announced a twenty cent per share cash dividend with respect to the second quarter of 2025. This dividend was approved at the Company's regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on June 25, 2025. The quarterly dividend will be payable on or about July 24, 2025 to shareholders of record as of July 10, 2025. We are pleased to announce our 143rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid to our shareholders," said David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer.

