Daily Dividend Report: MU, FE, MAA, OGE, WOR

Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on October 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 3, 2025.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) declared a quarterly dividend of 44.5 cents per share of outstanding common stock payable December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2025.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.5150 per share of common stock to be paid on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2025.

OGE Energy approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.425 per common share of stock, to be paid on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 6, 2025.

The Worthington Enterprises (WOR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2025.

