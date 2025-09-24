The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) declared a quarterly dividend of 44.5 cents per share of outstanding common stock payable December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2025.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.5150 per share of common stock to be paid on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2025.
OGE Energy approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.425 per common share of stock, to be paid on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 6, 2025.
The Worthington Enterprises (WOR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2025.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MU, FE, MAA, OGE, WOR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.