Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of one dollar and nine cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025.

Kilroy Realty announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per common share payable on April 9, 2025 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2025. The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $2.16 per share.

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable May 9, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 23, 2025. Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments and annual dividend increases.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share payable May 8, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2025.

Linde today announced its Board of Directors has declared an 8% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $1.50 per share. This marks the 32nd consecutive year of quarterly dividend increases on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 13, 2025

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MSI,KRC,CLX,DE,LIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.