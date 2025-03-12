Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share. The dividend is payable June 12, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be May 15, 2025.

Food solutions company SpartanNash announced that its Board of Directors today approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share, representing a 1.1% increase from its fiscal 2024 quarterly cash dividend of $0.2175. The dividend will be paid on April 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 21, 2025. As of March 10, 2025, there were 33,689,005 common shares outstanding.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share, payable April 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $2.00 per common share.

Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 9% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.25 per share will be paid on April 25, 2025 to shareholders of record on the close of business on April 11, 2025. This is the fifth consecutive year the Company has raised its dividend.

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.253 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.036 per common share, representing a 2.4% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.964 per common share from the first quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable April 14, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MSFT,SPTN,USB,TOLL,ADC

