Microsoft on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share, reflecting an 8 cent or 10% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on Nov. 20, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 20, 2025.

Sandstorm Gold is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's third quarterly cash dividend for 2025 in the amount of C$0.02 per common share to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 26, 2025. The dividend will be paid on October 7, 2025.

EPR Properties today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.295 per common share is payable October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2025. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.54 per common share.

Lument Finance Trust announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.04 per share of common stock with respect to the third quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025.

The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust declared a third quarter cash dividend of $1.05 per share to holders of record as of September 30, 2025 of its Common Shares. The dividend is to be paid on October 17, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MSFT,SAND,EPR,LFT,CPT

