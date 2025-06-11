Daily Dividend Report: MSFT,CAT,JCI,O,HEI

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on Aug. 21, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 21, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Caterpillar voted today to raise the quarterly dividend by 10 cents, a seven percent increase, to one dollar and fifty-one cents per share of common stock, payable Aug. 20 to shareholders of record at close of business July 21. "Continued delivery on our enterprise strategy for long-term profitable growth, combined with strong operating performance, has led to robust ME&T free cash flow," said Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed. "We are pleased to increase our quarterly dividend and retain our continued presence on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index." Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 31 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International, the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock, payable on July 18, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2025. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced it has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2690 per share from $0.2685 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2025. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.228 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.222 per share.

HEICO today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $.12 per share semiannual cash dividend payable on all shares of its Class A Common Stock and its Common Stock. The amount is 9% greater than the Company's last cash dividend of $.11 per share paid earlier this year. The dividend is HEICO's 94th consecutive semiannual cash dividend since 1979. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to all shareholders of record on July 1, 2025.

