Daily Dividend Report: MRK,PWR,MOS,GIS,PEG

Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share of the company's common stock for the first quarter of 2026. Payment will be made on Jan. 8, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2025.

Quanta Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.11 per share, or a rate of $0.44 per share on an annualized basis, which represents an approximately 10.0% increase from Quanta's last quarterly cash dividend paid in October 2025. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2026, to stockholders of record as of January 2, 2026.

Mosaic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 18, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2025.

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.61 per share, payable Feb. 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 9, 2026. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 127 years.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.63 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the fourth quarter of 2025. All dividends for the fourth quarter are payable on or before December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2025.

