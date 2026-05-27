Daily Dividend Report: MRK,DE,SM,TEX,BMO

Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share of the company's common stock for the third quarter of 2026. Payment will be made on July 8, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2026.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share payable August 10, 2026, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2026.

SM Energy today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on June 22, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 8, 2026.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is to be paid on June 22, 2026 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 8, 2026.

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.71 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, a 4 cent, or 2 percent, increase from the prior quarter, up 5 percent from the prior year. The dividend on the common shares is payable on August 26, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 30, 2026.

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