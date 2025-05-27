Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share of the company's common stock for the third quarter of 2025. Payment will be made on July 8, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2025.

CSGS today announced that its Board of Directors approved the Company's quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share of common stock to be paid on July 2, 2025 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2025.

Bentley Systems, the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.07 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2025. The cash dividend is payable on June 12, 2025, to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on June 3, 2025.

Silvercorp Metals is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2025, with a payment date of the dividend scheduled on or before June 26, 2025.

Richard A. Grafmyre CFP—, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, has announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend is payable June 24, 2025 to shareholders of record June 10, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MRK,CSGC,BSY,SVM,PWOD

