Daily Dividend Report: MOS,TBLD,EBF,MDRR,MTR

Mosaic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2026.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust today announced a monthly distribution of $0.10417 per share on the Trust's common shares, payable on January 20, 2026, to common shareholders of record as of December 30, 2025.

On December 18, 2025 the Ennis Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25.0 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 5, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 8, 2026.

Medalist Diversified REIT, a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.0675 per share. The Dividend will be payable in cash on January 13, 2026 to holders of record of the Common Stock as of January 8, 2026.

Mesa Royalty Trust announced today the Trust income distribution for the month of December 2025. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2025 will receive distributions amounting to $0.018551844 per unit, payable on January 30, 2026.

